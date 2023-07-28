29-year-old Wichita man killed in motorcycle crash on W. 13th

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed 29-year-old Daniel Hayes of Wichita. No other vehicles were involved.

Just before 4 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the crash in the 5200 block of W. 13th. When they arrived, Hayes was lying on the ground as a witness attempted life-saving measures. EMS arrived and Hayes was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation indicated the Hayes’ motorcycle collided with the curb where 13th turns into Hoover while he was riding west.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police at 316-350-3685.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com