2nd newborn surrendered to Kentucky Safe Haven Baby Box in under 6 months

The baby box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort to the newborn, along with silent alarms to notify first responders. (Source: WBKO)
By Will Whaley and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) – A newborn is healthy and fire station staff attended to them immediately when the child was surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box in Kentucky.

This is the second baby left in a baby box at the Bowling Green Fire Department within six months and the third time this year a child has been surrendered to a baby box in the state of Kentucky.

The baby box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort to the newborn, along with silent alarms to notify first responders.

The baby was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and is now in the custody of child services for the state.

Surrendered babies are generally adopted within 30 to 45 days.

The Bowling Green baby box was placed in December 2022 and was used in less than three months after being put in.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

Copyright 2023 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police say two people were found shot and killed early Thursday in the Old Town parking...
Wichita police arrest man for double murder in Old Town
Before Shane moves forward, we’re looking back at his time with 12 News.
Shane Konicki says farewell to KWCH
Route for SpaceX equipment across Kansas
SpaceX tanks moving through Kansas
Wichita police are investigating the July 24 shooting death of 14-year-old Malachi Sicka.
Wichita police arrest 3 teens in deadly shooting of 14-year-old
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room...
Biden announces an advanced cancer research initiative as part of the bipartisan ‘moonshot’ effort

Latest News

Police in Bexar County, Texas, said a teenager is recovering from serious injuries after he was...
Teen mauled by pit bulls at home
House fire on N. Murray.
Early Friday fire destroys home in NW Wichita
President Joe Biden speaks during the Truman Civil Rights Symposium at the National Archives...
Biden will sign an executive order in Maine encouraging new inventions to be made in the US
En esta imagen proporcionada por Lucasfilm, Ethann Isidore, de izquierda a derecha, Harrison...
Backpack maker sues ‘Indiana Jones’ filmmakers over bag in film