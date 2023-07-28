Early Friday fire destroys home in NW Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An early morning fire destroyed a home in northwest Wichita on Friday.

Wichita Fire was called to the fire on North Murray just after midnight after a caller said something possible exploded. The first crew found heavy smoke and fire from the roof and rear of the quad-level home, and firefighters were stretching to make an interior attack.

The fire had spread inside the home on the first and second levels as well as the attached garage, and additional crews were requested. Excessive storage slowed the incident and created difficulties fighting the fire, and firefighters were awaiting daylight to complete a secondary search of the home.

The home was occupied by two adults, who escaped from heavy smoke and were across the street when fire crews arrived. No one was injured, and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com