Early Friday fire destroys home in NW Wichita

House fire on N. Murray.
House fire on N. Murray.(Wichita Fire Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An early morning fire destroyed a home in northwest Wichita on Friday.

Wichita Fire was called to the fire on North Murray just after midnight after a caller said something possible exploded. The first crew found heavy smoke and fire from the roof and rear of the quad-level home, and firefighters were stretching to make an interior attack.

The fire had spread inside the home on the first and second levels as well as the attached garage, and additional crews were requested. Excessive storage slowed the incident and created difficulties fighting the fire, and firefighters were awaiting daylight to complete a secondary search of the home.

The home was occupied by two adults, who escaped from heavy smoke and were across the street when fire crews arrived. No one was injured, and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita police say two people were found shot and killed early Thursday in the Old Town parking...
Wichita police arrest man for double murder in Old Town
Before Shane moves forward, we’re looking back at his time with 12 News.
Shane Konicki says farewell to KWCH
Route for SpaceX equipment across Kansas
SpaceX tanks moving through Kansas
Wichita police are investigating the July 24 shooting death of 14-year-old Malachi Sicka.
Wichita police arrest 3 teens in deadly shooting of 14-year-old
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room...
Biden announces an advanced cancer research initiative as part of the bipartisan ‘moonshot’ effort

Latest News

crime scene tape
Two dead inside NW Wichita home
A hearing Thursday night gave Evergy customers a final opportunity to learn about the energy...
KCC holds final public hearing over Evergy rate increase request
Some people living in a south Wichita neighborhood told FactFinder 12 the intersections in the...
FF12: Wichitans raise concerns about uncontrolled intersections in neighborhood
Retired Wichita Fire Captain Kent Miller discusses his fight against esophageal cancer and...
Hard to swallow: Retired Wichita fire captain spreads message in survivor story