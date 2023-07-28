FF12: Wichitans raise concerns about uncontrolled intersections in neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some people living in a south Wichita neighborhood told FactFinder 12 the intersections in the area are dangerous. Why? The neighbors said it’s because none of them have stop signs.

“I keep expecting [cars] to end up in my bedroom but so far the Lord has protected us,” said Nancy Sharp, who has lived near 33rd and Sinclair in south Wichita for 47 years.

One of the 25 uncontrolled intersections in the neighborhood is yards away from Sharp’s bedroom window. An uncontrolled intersection has no stop or yield sign.

“We’ve seen cars upside down, in our yard, we’ve seen a motorcycle wreck in up in our neighbors front porch,” said Sharp.

The concerns prompted Rochelle Conway to start a petition that has nearly 200 signatures from those in the neighborhood. Conway said her stepfather was involved in a crash at 33rd and Sinclair and said it was because there wasn’t a stop sign.

“I’m doing this because the city needs to protect these residents over here. This is a family-oriented neighborhood where we have kids playing and my stepdad was injured in a car crash right here due to no stop signs. Nobody knows in an unsecured intersection what the actual law states,” said Conway.

That’s what FactFinder wanted to know too.

At an intersection without stop or yield signs, the City of Wichita said to treat it like a four-way stop. Whichever vehicle get to the intersection first is the vehicle you yield to. But, if vehicles get to the intersection at the same time, the vehicle on the right has the right of way.

But, some neighbors in the area said with the number of crashes they’ve seen at certain intersections, there needs to be more done.

“I wouldn’t think that a stop sign would cost all that much to the city. We as a neighborhood would pay for it. We just want a stop sign, that’s all we want,” said Sharp.

The City of Wichita told FactFinder it recently did a study of Wichita intersections with stop signs and compared them to intersections without them. It said it found more crashes happened at intersections with stop signs compared to ones without. The study also found the likelihood of being involved in a crash is six times higher at an intersection with a stop sign.

City officials said they didn’t know exactly how many uncontrolled intersections there are in Wichita, but said it estimated only 10% of all intersections have a stop sign.

Conway will continue to gather signatures for her petition and take them to city counselors to try and get stop signs installed in the area.

