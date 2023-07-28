Grants helping to revive local parks in small Kansas towns

ELLIS, Kan. (KWCH) - Some small Kansas towns are receiving some much-needed help bringing life back to local parks. Ellis is among 24 communities receiving part of $7 million in state grants going toward park improvements.

“We’re going to add a handicapped-accessible restroom and bathhouse facility and an ADA-accessible playground,” Ellis Assistant City Clerk Verda Flinn explained.

The project’s estimated cost is just shy of $500,000, with a majority of that covered through the Community Development Block Grant program.

“Investing in our community supports our businesses, it supports our museums, a lot rely on outside tourists coming into town,” Flinn said.

The hope is for projects like what’s planned in Ellis will bring more people into small Kansas towns. In Ellis, Fliin said construction on park upgrades is set to begin this fall with completion by next spring.

You can learn more about Community Development Block Grant program and see projects within it here: https://www.kansascommerce.gov/cdbg/.

