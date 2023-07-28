Hard to swallow: Retired Wichita fire captain spreads message in survivor story

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a cliché that Kent Miller understands well: At times, what life throws your way can be a bitter pill to swallow. But the 66-year-old retired Wichita Fire Department captain is a survivor and as he spreads awareness about his current health battle, he looks back more than three decades and is grateful to at least arrive at this point.

A week before Christmas, 1988, Miller’s life was fading. Stuck under the weight of his tractor on his northeast Sedgwick County property, no one could hear his yells for help. On acreage he was preparing to call home, he was taking advantage of an unseasonably warm day, working on his land. His pickup got stuck, so he hooked it to his Ford tractor. Miller was behind the wheel of his tractor, attempting to free the pickup when the tractor tipped backwards. He didn’t have time to bail as the heavy equipment’s weight crashed down on him.

“I was stuck,” he said. “And I knew I had to do something, or I was going to die.”

With the feeling of intense pain serving as the clear reminder he wasn’t dead, Miller dug in.

With his hands, he clawed into the softened dirt around him, exerting his limited strength to scoop up as much as he could and create the tiny window of separation his body needed to squeeze out from under the tractor where he was trapped between the hood and the seat.

Severely injured, Miller’s adrenaline pushed him to keep moving, gradually crawling his way to the road. With nothing left in the tank, he collapsed. His only hope was that someone driving or riding by would spot him.

Eventually, help arrived. Miller doesn’t know how long he waited, saying he lost all concept of time. He was able to communicate that he needed an ambulance. Life-flighted to a Wichita hospital, Miller’s condition was critical.

“The only helicopter ride to this day I’ve ever had,” he said.

In his recovery from traumatic, crushing injuries, Miller shattered expectations. Doctors cleared him to go home from the hospital on Christmas Eve, just six days after the accident.

Fast forward nearly 35 years, he’s again beating odds in another fight for his life, the origins of which, Miller said, go back to the day he was trapped under his tractor. After suffering crushing injuries, he said, he began feeling the effects of a condition that tens of millions of Americans face without sounding an alarm: acid reflux.

“My doctor sent me for multiple tests to see what the cause was,” Miller said of the acid reflux that began after his accident. “They could only determine that it was caused by the crushing injuries from flipping my tractor.”

For Miller, taking prescription pills helped to prevent heartburn from keeping him up at night. But below the surface, a bigger problem was brewing that’s led him to another life-or-death battle.

WORST CASE SCENARIO:

About three years ago, Miller said he began having trouble swallowing Vitamin C tablets. Considering the size of the pills, he didn’t think much of it. That is until last October when there was no denying something was seriously wrong.

By this point, Miller had trouble swallowing anything. He went to his primary care doctor who forwarded him to an ear, nose, and throat specialist (ENT) that “ran a bunch of tests.”

The ENT confirmed acid reflux was the culprit to his problem but didn’t have an answer beyond that. Miller’s condition worsened to the point where, by the end of 2022, he was only able to down liquids.

A couple balloon dilations in his throat provided temporary relief but was not the answer. A biopsy brought the worst-case scenario to light. A surgical oncologist confirmed Miller had esophageal cancer and that acid reflux was the root.

Signs and symptoms of esophageal cancer include:

Difficulty swallowing (dysphagia)

Weight loss without trying

Chest pain, pressure or burning

Worsening indigestion or heartburn

Coughing or hoarseness

Although the National Cancer Institute reports only about 1% of cancer patients in the United States having esophageal cancer, the diagnosis becomes more common with age, one reason doctors emphasize early treatment for issues like acid reflux.

“Anyone can experience heartburn or acid reflux from time to time. However, GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease, or ‘chronic acid reflux’) is diagnosed when acid reflux symptoms occur with regular frequency,” the University of Kansas Health System explained. “This consistent backwash of stomach acid irritates the esophageal lining. Over time, the esophagus can narrow and cause swallowing difficulties. Without appropriate treatment, frequent GERD sufferers can even develop ulcers or precancerous lesions in their esophagus.”

GERD can advance to a condition called Barrett’s esophagus, essentially where cells in the lining of the esophagus change, potentially becoming cancerous, Dr. Daniela Molena, Director of the Esophageal Surgery Program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New Jersey summarized.

Dr. William Ransom Kilgore, a gastroenterology specialist with Ascension Medical Group Via Christi clarified that Barrett’s esophagus is rare. He said patients with certain risk factors such as hiatal hernia and a combination of age (men older than 50) and factors such as obesity, smoking, and a family history of Barrett’s esophagus or esophageal cancer are those who need more testing, such as an endoscopy.

When it comes to treatment, Dr. Kilgore said over-the-counter medication isn’t typically the “end all, be all,” especially for treating problems that persist, including acid reflux issues more than a couple times per week.

Having a grasp on the degree to which a condition impacts you is important, Dr. Kilgore indicated. He said having occasional heartburn versus multiple issues per week is akin to occasional headaches versus recurring migraines.

And like a myriad of health issues, untreated properly, acid reflux can become an elevated concern.

While antacids, glasses of milk and sleeping with your head elevated may provide temporary relief, Miller and health professionals emphasize the importance of taking symptoms seriously and alerting your doctor if you have persistent issues with acid reflux or heartburn.

AGAINST THE ODDS:

On Miller’s cancer journey, he opted to receive treatment through KU Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan. His initial prognosis with esophageal cancer was dire as, Miller said, a doctor told him his chance of even making it to surgery was about one in three.

He prevailed against those odds, surviving to the day of his surgery, June 27, several months after doctors confirmed his worst-case scenario.

Leading up to the surgery, Miller responded well to radiation treatments and chemotherapy, for about six weeks spending weekdays in Kansas City and weekends on his quiet, rural property northeast of Valley Center. In Kansas City, he stayed at Hope Lodge, a facility ran by the American Cancer Society that serves as a place for out-of-town cancer patients to stay during treatment.

“It was a Godsend,” Miller said.

For a month and a half, Miller would drive to Kansas City every Monday morning, undergoing radiation Monday through Friday with chemotherapy for six hours every Wednesday. On Friday afternoons, he’d make the two-and-half-hour drive home to recharge for a couple days before going through it all again.

He said care from cancer survivors at Hope Lodge, people who understood what he was going through, helped him get through his days away from home.

In the final stretch before surgery, Miller endured a few grueling weeks at home without treatment, having some days where he could only get out of bed to go the bathroom.

He regained enough strength for the complicated surgery that entailed cutting out his esophagus and reshaping part of his stomach to replace it. Doctors had Miller prepared for at least a two-week recovery in the hospital after the surgery, including two to three days in intensive care.

He spent a day in the ICU and eight days hospitalized before returning home, again shattering expectations.

Doctors found live cancer cells in Miller’s esophagus and, he said, they determined he’d had the tumor in his esophagus for about three years. He’s unsure how long that growth was cancerous.

AN URGENT MESSAGE:

Miller lost more than 40 pounds and, through the first few weeks after surgery, was limited to a feeding tube. Sitting at his kitchen table and reflecting on his journey on the afternoon of July 14, Miller was celebrating a recent victory with graduation to liquids and starting his days with a cup of coffee. He was looking forward to a gradual return to solid food, even though he’ll have to spread out meals into smaller portions for the rest of his life.

Miller’s message is simple, yet urgent: communicate with your doctor and don’t ignore symptoms.

“I think my suggestion to anybody would be to go talk to their primary care doctor and say, ‘look, I’ve had acid reflux for ‘X’ number of years, set me up for some type of a CT scan to check to see if I’m having any issues because of it.” Because I know you can develop esophageal cancer from acid reflux. I would recommend anybody that suffers from acid reflux to get checked regularly,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com