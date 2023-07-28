More of the same through the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There isn’t much relief in the heat for the weekend, but some will see temperatures drop a few degrees for Saturday and Sunday especially along and north of I-70. Still much of the state will likely be near 100 degrees for several more days.

Scattered storm chances for northern Kansas will gradually fade into the night with leftover clouds hanging on for Saturday morning. Low temperatures will be in the 70s and highs will be in the upper 90s for far northern Kansas, with 100s expected elsewhere.

The heat holds pretty strong for Sunday with highs near 100 once again. There’s a potential for northern Kansas to remain in the 90s, but it doesn’t look like anybody will be all that cool for the weekend.

Next week gets dangerously hot once again. Highs will top 100 nearly statewide for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. A late week cold front will provide changes by the end of the week, along with more storm chances for the area.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: A few more clouds late; a stray shower possible. wind: S 5-15. low: 74.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. wind: S 10-20. high: 101.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE/E 5-10.

Sun: High: 100 Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 101 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 103 Low: 76 Sunny.

Wed: High: 105 Low: 77 Sunny.

Thu: High: 102 Low: 77 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 93 Low: 74 Partly cloudy; evening storms.

