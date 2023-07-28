Prosecutors: Woman posed as doctor, prescribed medications

Police arrested 62-year-old Maria Macburnie on Wednesday.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CNN) – A New Jersey woman is accused of posing as a doctor, treating patients and prescribing medicine without a medical license.

Police arrested 62-year-old Maria Macburnie on Wednesday. She is charged with practicing medicine by an unlicensed person, forgery, health care claims fraud and three counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.

Ocean County prosecutors say she treated patients at Shore Medical Associates in Toms River, New Jersey, from March 2022 to June 2023.

Macburnie used the name of a family member, who actually does have an active medical license, according to officials.

The medical facility has an automated voice message saying the office is permanently closed.

