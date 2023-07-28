Stretch of I-70 closed after oversized load strikes Hays bridge

Incident on Hays bridge over I-70.
Incident on Hays bridge over I-70.(Kansas Highway Patrol)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol announced a stretch of I-70 is closed after an oversized load struck the Hays 27th Street bridge.

The incident happened eastbound at mile post 161.

Traffic will be rerouted to the 183 bypass at mile post 157. Vehicles can get back onto the interstate at Commerce Parkway.

The KHP said it was unclear how long the delay would last.

