Two dead inside NW Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were found dead from gunshot wounds inside a home in northwest Wichita Friday morning.

Police were called to the 4800 block of N. Portwest at around 6:20 a.m. and had to force their way inside.

They found an 80-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man dead inside the home.

Police said they are not looking for any suspects and believe everyone involved in the incident is at the scene, but they would not go on record calling it a murder-suicide. Police believe the man and woman are related.

