Weather alert as dangerous heat keeps its grip on Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Haylen Wilhite says the triple digit streak doesn’t look to be ending anytime soon as we are still expecting highs today ranging from 101-105 across the region. Dew Points will still be quite humid this afternoon as well so with the heat index it will feel more like 104 to 108 in the area. Those farther to the north and east may feel even hotter.

While there will be an abundance of sunshine today, there is a slight chance for some storms later tonight for north central Kansas. It’ll be hit or miss storms for the area so we don’t expect to see a lot of rain relief tonight.

The heat stretch continues into early next week, but there is still some hope in the long range forecast as we are starting to have higher confidence that a change in the weather pattern late next week will allow for cooler/near normal temperatures to come back as well as the return of rain chances. We most likely won’t see these changes until next Friday.

Wichita area forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, hot and breezy. wind: SSW 10-25. high: 102.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and mild. wind: S 10-15. low: 74.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy early, then mostly sunny. wind: S 5-15. high: 100.

Sun: low: 74. high: 100. Mostly sunny and hot.

Mon: low: 74. high: 101. Mostly sunny and hot.

Tue: low: 75. high: 102. Sunny and hot.

Wed: low: 76. high: 103. Sunny and hot.

Thu: low: 76. High: 101. Mostly sunny and hot.

