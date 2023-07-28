Where’s Shane? The Final Episode
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s going to be loud at Intrust Bank Arena this weekend!
This morning we’re getting a look at Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party! This morning we’ll get a look at some of these motorized beasts and learn all about how you can check them out too!
You can find more information at www.intrustbankarena.com/hotwheels.
Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com