Where’s Shane? The Final Episode

By Shane Konicki
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s going to be loud at Intrust Bank Arena this weekend!

This morning we’re getting a look at Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party! This morning we’ll get a look at some of these motorized beasts and learn all about how you can check them out too!

You can find more information at www.intrustbankarena.com/hotwheels.

