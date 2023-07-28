Wichita police arrest 3 teens in deadly shooting of 14-year-old

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department has arrested three juvenile male suspects for 1st Degree Murder, Aggravated Robbery, and Criminal Use of a Weapon, in the homicide investigation of 14-year-old Malachi Sicka of Wichita. Two of the suspects are 17 years old and the other is 15 years old, all from Wichita.

On July 24th at approximately 10:12 pm, officers were dispatched to an unknown call for police in the 600 block of S. Laura. Officers arrived on the scene and located Malachi in the 1100 block of E. Orme. Despite the efforts of EMS and Fire personnel to administer life-saving measures, Malachi was unable to overcome his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The detectives and police officers have been tirelessly investigating this case pursuing promising leads. Their investigation led to the arrest of these three juvenile males. At this time this is all the information that can be released, as additional information becomes available, it may be released at a later time. This case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office.

The WPD kindly requests anyone with relevant information to reach out to the detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something Hotline at 316-519-2282, or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com