Wichita police arrest 3 teens in deadly shooting of 14-year-old

Wichita police are investigating the July 24 shooting death of 14-year-old Malachi Sicka.
Wichita police are investigating the July 24 shooting death of 14-year-old Malachi Sicka.(Family of Malachi Sicka)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department has arrested three juvenile male suspects for 1st Degree Murder, Aggravated Robbery, and Criminal Use of a Weapon, in the homicide investigation of 14-year-old Malachi Sicka of Wichita. Two of the suspects are 17 years old and the other is 15 years old, all from Wichita.

On July 24th at approximately 10:12 pm, officers were dispatched to an unknown call for police in the 600 block of S. Laura. Officers arrived on the scene and located Malachi in the 1100 block of E. Orme. Despite the efforts of EMS and Fire personnel to administer life-saving measures, Malachi was unable to overcome his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The detectives and police officers have been tirelessly investigating this case pursuing promising leads. Their investigation led to the arrest of these three juvenile males. At this time this is all the information that can be released, as additional information becomes available, it may be released at a later time. This case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office.

The WPD kindly requests anyone with relevant information to reach out to the detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something Hotline at 316-519-2282, or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita police say two people were found shot and killed early Thursday in the Old Town parking...
Wichita police arrest man for double murder in Old Town
Sedgwick County Jail records show Charles Fred Crawford, 62, booked on two counts of...
Wichita police identify 2 found dead inside Riverside home, man arrested for murder
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Brandon and Samantha Russell
Javan Ervin sentenced to life in prison after murder conviction
Before Shane moves forward, we’re looking back at his time with 12 News.
Shane Konicki says farewell to KWCH

Latest News

Some people living in a south Wichita neighborhood told FactFinder 12 the intersections in the...
FF12: Wichitans raise concerns about uncontrolled intersections in neighborhood
Some small Kansas towns are receiving some much-needed help bringing life back to local parks.
Grants helping small Kansas towns revive local parks
Park in Ellis, Kansas
Grants helping to revive local parks in small Kansas towns
Streaming services
What the Tech? Best streaming devices