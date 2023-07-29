Dangerous heat continues through the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Late July heat wave continues with Wichita experiencing it’s 4th consecutive day of 100 degree heat, and 8 days this summer at or above 100.

Sunshine and heat today with heat indices forecast to reach 105-110 across central and eastern Kansas this afternoon and again Sunday. These numbers are dangerous and can quickly result in heat related illnesses for those outdoors for extended periods of time. Staying hydrated and taking frequent breaks are the key to avoiding heat illness- heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Triple digit heat is expected to be a problem most of the week with the peak of the heat forecast Tuesday and Wednesday for south-central Kansas.

A few storms may pop-up later this afternoon across central Kansas, with another complex of storms forecast to move across northwest Kansas into southern Nebraska after sunset. A few of those storm may produce severe weather (large hail and damaging wind gusts). Generally a dry forecast for south-central Kansas through Thursday, however western Kansas will see storms return to the forecast as early as Tuesday.

There continues to be signs in the data and forecast models that the heat wave will break later this week into next weekend with highs returning to the upper 80s and low 90s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. wind: S/SW 5-10. high: 101.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE/E 5-10. Low: 75

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. wind: SE/S 5-10. high: 101.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE/E 5-10. Low: 74.

Mon: High: 102 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 103 Low: 76 Sunny, breezy.

Wed: High: 105 Low: 79 Sunny, breezy.

Thu: High: 101 Low: 79 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: High: 93 Low: 72 Partly cloudy; evening storms.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 70 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com