Dangerous heat continues through the weekend

Highs near 100 with heat indices between 105-110 each afternoon
Excessive heat warning both Saturday and Sunday
Excessive heat warning both Saturday and Sunday(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Late July heat wave continues with Wichita experiencing it’s 4th consecutive day of 100 degree heat, and 8 days this summer at or above 100.

Sunshine and heat today with heat indices forecast to reach 105-110 across central and eastern Kansas this afternoon and again Sunday. These numbers are dangerous and can quickly result in heat related illnesses for those outdoors for extended periods of time. Staying hydrated and taking frequent breaks are the key to avoiding heat illness- heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Triple digit heat is expected to be a problem most of the week with the peak of the heat forecast Tuesday and Wednesday for south-central Kansas.

A few storms may pop-up later this afternoon across central Kansas, with another complex of storms forecast to move across northwest Kansas into southern Nebraska after sunset. A few of those storm may produce severe weather (large hail and damaging wind gusts). Generally a dry forecast for south-central Kansas through Thursday, however western Kansas will see storms return to the forecast as early as Tuesday.

There continues to be signs in the data and forecast models that the heat wave will break later this week into next weekend with highs returning to the upper 80s and low 90s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. wind: S/SW 5-10. high: 101.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE/E 5-10. Low: 75

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. wind: SE/S 5-10. high: 101.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE/E 5-10. Low: 74.

Mon: High: 102 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 103 Low: 76 Sunny, breezy.

Wed: High: 105 Low: 79 Sunny, breezy.

Thu: High: 101 Low: 79 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: High: 93 Low: 72 Partly cloudy; evening storms.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 70 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

crime scene tape
Mother, son dead after murder-suicide in NW Wichita
Motorcycle generic
29-year-old Wichita man killed in motorcycle crash on W. 13th
Incident on Hays bridge over I-70.
Stretch of I-70 closed after oversized load strikes Hays bridge
House fire on N. Murray.
Early Friday fire destroys home in NW Wichita
Wichita police are investigating the July 24 shooting death of 14-year-old Malachi Sicka.
Wichita police arrest 3 teens in deadly shooting of 14-year-old

Latest News

More heat expected for the weekend
More of the same through the weekend
heat danger
Weather alert as dangerous heat keeps its grip on Kansas
More hot weather still to come for Kansas
The heat just won’t go away yet
Dangerous heat across the state for today and tomorrow.
Weather Alert for dangerous heat & humidity combo