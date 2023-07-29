Hot again Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will remain hot for the rest of the weekend before temperatures get even hotter during the week ahead.

A few thunderstorms will be possible tonight over northern Kansas. Some activity may linger over portions of northeast Kansas Sunday morning before diminishing later in the day. The overall threat of severe weather will remain low with any storms that develop.

It will be a warm start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures near 70. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s to near 100 under a partly cloudy sky.

Extreme heat will return into the week ahead with highs approaching 105 degrees from Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures this hot could lead to heat related illness if precautions are not taken, so use caution and avoid outdoor activities during the afternoon.

The hot pattern will finally begin to break down at the end of the week with highs returning to the upper 80s to lower 90s by Friday and next weekend. Thunderstorm chances will also return during this time.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 73

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 100

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 74

Mon: High: 103 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 105 Low: 76 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 105 Low: 80 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Thu: High: 103 Low: 80 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 92 Low: 73 Partly cloudy; chance of storms overnight.

Sat: High: 89 Low: 69 Mostly sunny; chance of storms overnight.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.