WPD looking for missing disabled adult

By Hailey Tucker
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing disabled adult.

WPD said 20-year-old Devin Larson was last seen in the area of 1100 south Silverdale. Larson is approximately 5′9″ tall and weighs about 220 pounds.

If you see him or know where he is, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.

