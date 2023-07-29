WPD: Missing disabled adult found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: The WPD said Devin was located safely.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Wichita Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing disabled adult.

WPD said a 20-year-old man was last seen in the area of 1100 S. Silverdale. Larson is approximately 5′9″ tall and weighs about 220 pounds.

If you see him or know where he is, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com