2 killed in Linn County head-on collision

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday on 200th Road near Mound City.
The crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday on 200th Road near Mound City.
By Andrew Linnabary
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINN CO., Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were killed in a head-on collision Saturday in Linn County, the Kansas Highway Patrol reports. The crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday on 200th Road near Mound City.

An SUV driven by 62-year-old Dennis Mayes of Mapleton was westbound and a truck driven by 21-year-old Clinton Barker of Centerville was eastbound at the time of the crash. The two vehicles crossed the center line as they approached each other, the KHP said.

The vehicles struck head on. The SUV spun into the westbound ditch and the truck rolled into the eastbound ditch, the KHP said.

Mayes and his passenger, 59-year-old Elizabeth Mayes of Fort Scott, were killed in the crash. Barker was seriously injured.

