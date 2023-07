WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County dispatch confirmed Wichita Fire crews battled a large fire near the 4300 block of W. 37th N. Saturday.

Crews were called to the area just before 6 p.m. and arrived to fire showing from a building on the property.

Crews battling large fire near Sedgwick Co. landfill

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com