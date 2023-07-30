Hot today, heat wave peaks by mid-week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another hot day across most of Kansas as afternoon high temperatures are expected to be some 5-10 degrees above normal (93F-Wichita).

The temperature is only part of the heat equation, the humidity takes the hot temperatures to the next level. This week could end up being one of the hottest weeks this year with the mercury rising to 100-105 each afternoon through Thursday. Factor in the humidity (dewpoint temperature greater than 65F) and the heat index will be oppressive to dangerous most of the week, including today. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect this afternoon/evening across south-central and southeast Kansas.

The heat wave will continue in the week ahead, as a ridge of high pressure over the Southwest migrates into the central Plains. It’s being referred to as a “heat dome”. This “heat dome” will be centered over Oklahoma and Kansas Tuesday and Wednesday, therefore the hottest days of the week. By Thursday into the end of the week the excessive heat should begin to subside, as the ridge of high pressure moves south and migrates to the Desert Southwest. This will allow temperatures to return to near normal levels for early August. Storm chances return towards the later half of the week too.

Wichita Area Forecast:

**Excessive Heat Warning from Noon until 9 PM Sunday**

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE/S 5-10. High: 100 (Heat Index: 105)

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 74

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny and very hot. Wind: S 10-15. High: 103 (Heat Index: 105)

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 76

Tue: High: 105 Mostly sunny. Heat Index: 107.

Wed: High: 105 Low: 80 Mostly sunny. Heat Index: 107. Breezy.

Thu: High: 103 Low: 80 Mostly sunny. Heat Index: 105

Fri: High: 92 Low: 75 Partly cloudy; chance of storms overnight.

Sat: High: 89 Low: 69 Mostly sunny; chance of storms overnight.

Sun: High: 88 Low: 68 Mostly cloudy; chance of storms overnight.

