Royals deal INF Nicky Lopez to Atlanta

Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez celebrates after scoring the game-winning run on a two-run...
Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez celebrates after scoring the game-winning run on a two-run double by Freddy Fermin during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 4-3 in ten innings. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Matt Henderson
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Taylor Hearn from the Atlanta Braves for infielder Nicky Lopez. Hearn, who is on the 40-man roster, was optioned to Triple-A Omaha.

Hearn, 28, made Texas’ Opening Day roster this year, but has spent most of the season at Triple-A Round Rock, where he had a 3.66 ERA (16 ER in 39.1 IP) with 54 strikeouts (12.4 K/9) in 24 appearances (2 starts). He was acquired by Atlanta last Monday and has pitched in 5 big league games this season, including 4 with the Rangers and 1 with the Braves.

Hearn made his Major League debut with the Rangers in 2019 and recorded at least 100.0 innings at the Major League level in both 2021 and 2022. He was named Texas’ Roberto Clemente Award nominee in 2022 and was the Jim Sundberg Community Achievement Award recipient that year.

Kansas City will be Hearn’s fifth organization since he was selected by Washington in the 5th round of the 2015 Draft. He was traded to Pittsburgh in 2016 and to Texas in 2018. In 93 career appearances (25 starts) over parts of five big league seasons, Hearn is 12-15 with 1 save and 219 strikeouts in 229.1 innings (8.6 K/9).

Lopez, 28, was selected by Kansas City in the 5th round of the 2016 Draft and has spent his entire professional career in the Royals organization. He made his Major League debut in 2019 and was named the Joe Burke Special Achievement Award recipient in 2021, after batting .300 (149-for-497) in 151 games. In 2022, Lopez was the Royals Roberto Clemente Award nominee for his involvement in the Kansas City community.

In 68 games this season, Lopez has hit .213 (34-for-160) while making starts at third base (24), second base (22), shortstop (4), left field (2) and first base (1). Over the last three seasons (since 2021), Lopez leads the Majors at all positions with 47 Outs Above Average.

