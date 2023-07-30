Weather Alert: Extreme heat for the next few days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will turn hotter over the next few days before heat relief arrives at the end of the week.

It will be a warm start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the lower 70s. Afternoon highs will range from 98 to 104 degrees. With the humidity, heat index values will exceed 105 degrees during the afternoon.

Use caution if you have to be outside during the afternoon as heat related illnesses can occur if precautions are not taken.

Intense heat will continue on Tuesday with high temperatures approaching 105 degrees over central and south central Kansas. This will likely be the hottest day of the year so far for this portion of the state.

A few thunderstorms could develop over northwest Kansas Tuesday evening with activity continuing into the night.

Extreme heat will continue on Wednesday with highs from 100 to 105 degrees for much of the state.

Temperatures will eventually turn cooler as a cold front moves into the state on Thursday with highs returning to the upper 80s to near 90 by next weekend.

As the cooler weather arrives, storm chances will also increase through the end of the week and into part of next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 73

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S/SW 10-20. High: 103

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 76

Tue: High: 105 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 103 Low: 78 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 98 Low: 76 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 74 Mostly sunny; chance of storms overnight.

Sat: High: 91 Low: 72 Partly cloudy; chance of storms overnight.

Sun: High: 88 Low: 69 Partly cloudy.

