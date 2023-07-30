Wichita community cools off at Splash Aqua Park despite recent vandalism

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As extreme heat continues across the state, some people are choosing to cool off at the Splash Aqua Park.

“It’s miserable,” said Parker Smith. “It’s hard to stay hydrated and keep up with it, you know?”

“I’m sure it’s going to feel great to get in and I’m hoping it’s cold,” said Grant Hoffman.

However, visitors didn’t get access to the full experience. The Splash Aqua Park is only half open because of recent vandalism.

“It’s been a lot more rampant,” said Todd Stover, manager of Splash Aqua Park. “Last year, we only had one incident, this year its been quite a few. The one recently is most upsetting.”

Stover said the vandals caused $60,000 to $75,000 in damages. The park reopened this week at half capacity. This recent heat wave is leading to a loss in revenue.

“It was at a bad timing with this heat wave,” Stover said. “It’s perfect weather to have a full park right now. We are doing half price at $9.00 which is a good thing.”

Visitors aren’t happy with the vandalism.

“I think it’s really messed up that somebody would do that, you know? It’s just a fun place,” said Smith.

Despite the setbacks, the Splash Aqua Park said it’s going to continue to provide heat relief for its guests through the end of the season.

“The perseverance is real,” said Stover. “We’re going to strong and we’re going to keep going.”

