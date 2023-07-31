“Filling the Gap” help meet the need for meals until the school year starts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With just a few weeks until the school year starts in Wichita, the Kansas Food Bank offers ways to ensure kids stay fed.

Monday, July 31 and Monday, Aug. 7 are the two days families can get a week’s worth of breakfast and lunches. The program is meant to fill the two-week gap between the end of the USDA Summer Meals program and the start of school.

Any child needing food may visit one of six Wichita distribution sites between noon and 1 p.m. No registration is needed, but the child/children must be present to receive the food.

South/Southeast

-Colvin Neighborhood City Hall – 2820 S Roosevelt

-Word of Life Church South – 2020 E Blake St

North/Northwest

-Evergreen Neighborhood City Hall / Salud + Bienestar – Parking lot of 2700 N Woodland

North/Northeast

-HealthCore Clinic – 2707 E 21st St N

**Monday, July 31st, 11:00 am to 2:00 pm – COVID Vaccines and well-child/sports physicals will also be available

Oaklawn

-Oaklawn Activity Center – 4904 S Clifton

Haysville

-Haysville United Methodist Church - 601 E Grand

Read more about this program at kansasfoodbank.org or call (316) 265-FOOD with questions.

