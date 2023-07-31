Grand-prize winner drawn in Big Brothers Big Sisters ‘Cash for Kids’ Sake’ raffle

The day finally arrived for the drawing to announce the grand-prize, $25,000 winner of the Big Brothers Big Sisters “Cash for Kids’ Sake” raffle.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The day finally arrived for the drawing to announce the grand-prize, $25,000 winner of the Big Brothers Big Sisters “Cash for Kids’ Sake” raffle. Contributors from across Kansas bought $50 tickets for the chance to win prizes and support a good cause in the process.

The money made from the raffle is used to match kids across Kansas with life-changing, one-on-one mentorships. When ticket sales closed, the raffle generated $73,500. Even more impactful, at least four new “bigs” joined the program as a result of the pubic outreach effort. Those four volunteers will match with four Kansas kids in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

Congratulations to the big winner of $25,000: Holly L. Peterson, of Winfield.

Other winners include:

  • Sherri McElroy, of Derby – Spa Day Gift Card
  • Ashley McClleland, of Pasons – Diamond Earrings
  • Debra Salyers, of Wichita – $1,000 cash
  • Ronald Boyd, of Wichita – Kansas Chiefs package

You can revisit our recent profiles of Big Brothers Big Sisters matches below:

