Kansas ranchers work to protect herds from dangerous heat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With dangerous heat continuing throughout Kansas, it’s making life difficult for cattle and challenging ranchers responsible for keeping them healthy. Among farmers and ranchers trying to keep the heat from overwhelming their herds is Ken Stielow in Russell County.

“Every August, we expect some hot weather following wheat harvest, but this year has just been weird from the very beginning,” Stielow said.

With the extreme heat, he said cattle need more attention.

“We’ve had to check cows just about daily to make sure we don’t have problems,” Stielow said.

Some problems are minor.

“Grass has been really slow coming back, so we’ve had to just keep moving the cattle around,” Stielow said.

Other problems can be detrimental.

“We really have to watch our cattle and watch the water supply, because we don’t have really good water in all of the pastures,” Stielow said.

He said the effort to disaster includes bringing in a water trailer and hauling water to pastures that don’t have any. The hope for farmers and ranchers is that the dangerous heat won’t stick around much longer.

“I’d like to to cool off, it’s tough on old farmers too,” Stielow said.

