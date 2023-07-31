Kansas ranchers work to protect herds from dangerous heat

With dangerous heat continuing throughout Kansas, it’s making life difficult for cattle and challenging ranchers responsible for keeping them healthy.
By Austin Morton and KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With dangerous heat continuing throughout Kansas, it’s making life difficult for cattle and challenging ranchers responsible for keeping them healthy. Among farmers and ranchers trying to keep the heat from overwhelming their herds is Ken Stielow in Russell County.

“Every August, we expect some hot weather following wheat harvest, but this year has just been weird from the very beginning,” Stielow said.

With the extreme heat, he said cattle need more attention.

“We’ve had to check cows just about daily to make sure we don’t have problems,” Stielow said.

Some problems are minor.

“Grass has been really slow coming back, so we’ve had to just keep moving the cattle around,” Stielow said.

Other problems can be detrimental.

“We really have to watch our cattle and watch the water supply, because we don’t have really good water in all of the pastures,” Stielow said.

He said the effort to disaster includes bringing in a water trailer and hauling water to pastures that don’t have any. The hope for farmers and ranchers is that the dangerous heat won’t stick around much longer.

“I’d like to to cool off, it’s tough on old farmers too,” Stielow said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Crews battling large fire near Sedgwick Co. landfill
Crews battling large fire near Sedgwick Co. landfill
Lifelong Chiefs fan, Jessica Tangen (far left in the gray top), Riverside Missouri, passed away...
Riverside Mo woman dies while attending the Chiefs training camp
The crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday on 200th Road near Mound City.
2 killed in Linn County head-on collision
crime scene tape
Mother, son dead after murder-suicide in NW Wichita
Despite the recent vandalism, many people are choosing to cool off at the Splash Aqua Park.
Wichita community cools off at Splash Aqua Park despite recent vandalism

Latest News

With dangerous heat continuing throughout Kansas, it’s making life difficult for cattle and...
Kansas ranchers work to protect herds from dangerous heat
generic
U.S. Marshals arrest semi driver accused of stealing pickup after deadly crash in W. Kansas
Monday, July 31 and Monday, Aug. 7 are the two days families can get a week’s worth of...
“Filling the Gap” help meet the need for meals until the school year starts
Katie Woods joins Sports Sunday
WATCH: NBC World Series' Katie Woods joins Sports Sunday