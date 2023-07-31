Kobe Steakhouse Chef Becomes Only Woman Hibachi Chef in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Evelynn Harader is celebrating a promotion at Kobe Steakhouse. The restaurant owners say she is now the only woman hibachi chef in all of Wichita.

“I’m really proud of it,” said Harader. “I hope that when other women look, and they want to do something that’s typically male dominated they can have a little bit of inspiration.”

While she started as a busser, Harader made her way to the kitchen to start training for work as a chef. For weeks, she would come to work early to meet with Kobe’s head chef and train.

“My trainer would write me down a ticket just what a typical table would be,” said Harader, “after all my training, after my trainer thought I was good, all the managers ordered food and I cooked for the managers and that’s how I passed.”

Kobe Steakhouse Co-Owner, Lisa Davis was posting about her employees online and her post about Evelynn got quite a bit of attention.

“You know I was doing internet posts of all our employees and when I was thinking about doing her,” said Davis, “I was like oh wait she’s the only girl in Wichita lets post that about her and it just took off from there.”

Davis is Harader’s aunt and says the family is proud of everything she’s done.

“We’re so proud of her and how she is handling the recognition, she’s still being humble, but I am really proud of her,” said Davis.

Evelynn is still continuing to train in the kitchen even though she got promoted to chef.

“At first when I started, I had no idea what I was doing so I just kept doing it every day so really just practice,” said Harader.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com