Riverside Mo woman dies while attending the Chiefs training camp

Lifelong Chiefs fan, Jessica Tangen (far left in the gray top), Riverside Missouri, passed away on Sunday while attending the Chiefs training camp.(Mosaic Life Care)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. (KCTV) - Lifelong Chiefs fan, Jessica Tangen, Riverside Missouri, passed away on Sunday while attending the Chiefs training camp.

Mosaic Life Care, healthcare partner to the Chiefs, provided medical attention along with Buchanan County EMS and Missouri Western State University staff Sunday morning.

Tangen’s family shared with the healthcare provider that she loved cheering for the Chiefs.

KCTV5 reached out to Mosaic Life Care to ask the cause of death. At this time, no additional details were provided.

It is our honor and sacred duty to provide the highest quality health care to our communities and visitors. Our Mosaic caregivers who provided medical attention at camp Sunday morning and our emergency department caregivers would like to thank our partners who reacted swiftly including Buchanan County EMS and Missouri Western State University staff.

Mosaic Life Care

