U.S. Marshals arrest semi driver accused of stealing pickup after deadly crash in W. Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Marshals reported the arrest of a semi driver it says stole a pickup after a deadly crash in October 2019 in Grant Count. The national agency said its Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, in coordination with the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Atlanta, arrested 26-year-old Paulo Ivan Garcia in Douglas County, Ga.

Garcia was wanted out of Grant County, Kansas for leaving the scene of the fatal crash on October 26, 2019 in which a 57-year-old man and his 81-year-old father died. The U.S. Marshals provided the following account of what happened:

“A subject driving, later identified as Garcia, a semi-truck failed to yield the right of way and struck and killed 57 year old Kevin Jay Coyle and his father, 81 year old Gerald Lee Coyle. Garcia then stole a pickup truck from a witness and fled the accident scene. The stolen pickup was later found abandoned.”

The U.S. Marshals said Garcia was also wanted for a federal supervised release violation out of Wichita.

