WATCH: Dog stolen nearly 2 years ago reunited with owner at Kansas Humane Society

The Kansas Humane Society shared video capturing an emotional reunion for a Wichita man and the companion that was taken from him nearly two years ago.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society on Sunday shared video capturing an emotional reunion for a Wichita man and the companion that was taken from him nearly two years ago. The pup named Gauge was “a little loopy” after his neuter surgery, but plopped down in front of his rightful owner, clearly remembering him, the KHS said.

The humane society said someone stole Gauge before he was confiscated with another dog by Wichita Animal Services.

“All that time, his owner had been looking for him and was able to put a owner reclaim reservation on Gauge through our Intake Department,” KHS said. “...We wish Gauge and his dad nothing but happy memories.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Crews battling large fire near Sedgwick Co. landfill
Crews battling large fire near Sedgwick Co. landfill
Lifelong Chiefs fan, Jessica Tangen (far left in the gray top), Riverside Missouri, passed away...
Riverside Mo woman dies while attending the Chiefs training camp
The crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday on 200th Road near Mound City.
2 killed in Linn County head-on collision
crime scene tape
Mother, son dead after murder-suicide in NW Wichita
Despite the recent vandalism, many people are choosing to cool off at the Splash Aqua Park.
Wichita community cools off at Splash Aqua Park despite recent vandalism

Latest News

The Kansas Humane Society shared video capturing an emotional reunion for a Wichita man and the...
WATCH: Dog stolen nearly 2 years ago reunited with owner at Kansas Humane Society
Drawing for grand-prize winner in the Big Brothers Big Sisters Cash for Kids' Sake raffle.
Grand-prize winner drawn in Big Brothers Big Sisters ‘Cash for Kids’ Sake’ raffle
Park in Ellis, Kansas
Grants helping to revive local parks in small Kansas towns
BBBS Steve & Liam
Big Brothers Big Sisters: Steve & Liam