WATCH: Dog stolen nearly 2 years ago reunited with owner at Kansas Humane Society

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society on Sunday shared video capturing an emotional reunion for a Wichita man and the companion that was taken from him nearly two years ago. The pup named Gauge was “a little loopy” after his neuter surgery, but plopped down in front of his rightful owner, clearly remembering him, the KHS said.

The humane society said someone stole Gauge before he was confiscated with another dog by Wichita Animal Services.

“All that time, his owner had been looking for him and was able to put a owner reclaim reservation on Gauge through our Intake Department,” KHS said. “...We wish Gauge and his dad nothing but happy memories.”

