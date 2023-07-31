Weather Alert for excessive heat today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for more extreme heat this week. A muggy morning in the 70s and 80s will quickly climb into the triple digits this afternoon underneath sunny skies. When you factor in the humidity it will feel like 105-110 degrees and a weather alert has been issued for today.

Tuesday and Wednesday are also weather alert days. Actual temperatures tomorrow will climb to 105 degrees (and higher), and the heat index may exceed 110 degrees. The weather on Wednesday will be similar before changes start to sweep across the state on Thursday.

While temperatures will remain close to the century mark on Thursday and Friday, we will see more clouds and storm chances, especially over northern and central Kansas.

A strong cold front is coming to Kansas, most likely arriving Friday into Saturday. Showers and storms will accompany the cold front, and behind it temperatures will tumble into the 80s, or several degrees below average for early August.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny and hot. Wind: S/SW 10-20. High: 103.

Tonight: A few clouds. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 76.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and very hot. Wind: SW 15-25; gusty. High: 106.

Wed: Low: 77. High: 103. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Thu: Low: 76. High: 100. Mostly sunny and hot.

Fri: Low: 75. High: 101. Increasing clouds; overnight storms likely.

Sat: Low: 72. High: 91. Partly cloudy; storms possible early and again late.

Sun: Low: 68. High: 88. Partly cloudy and cooler.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com