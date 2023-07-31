Weather Alert: Extreme heat continues Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that extreme heat will continue for a few more days before storm chances and heat relief arrive late in the week.

It will be a warm start to the day Tuesday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Afternoon highs will range from 100 to 105 degrees for most of the state. With the humidity, heat index values could approach 110 degrees during the afternoon.

Scattered thunderstorms will move out of Colorado and into northwest Kansas Tuesday evening and into the night. Some of the storms could be severe with strong wind gusts the primary threat.

Wednesday will be very hot again with highs in the upper 90s to near 100. Isolated thunderstorms could develop during the late afternoon and evening across the state, but not everyone will get rain.

Temperatures will remain in the mid 90s to near 100 degrees through Friday.

Storm chances will increase across the rest of the state late Friday and again on Saturday. Behind the storms, temperatures will finally turn cooler by Sunday and into early next week with highs in the 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 76

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and very hot. Wind: S/SW 5-15. High: 105

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 78

Wed: High: 102 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 99 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 100 Low: 74 Mostly sunny; chance of storms overnight.

Sat: High: 95 Low: 71 Partly cloudy; chance of afternoon and evening storms.

Sun: High: 86 Low: 69 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 85 Low: 66 Partly cloudy.

