Woman who died during hiking trip remembered for adventurous, selfless spirit

34-year-old Jessica Rosalie Rhodes was one of two women found dead in Valley of Fire State Park after going missing from a hiking trip Saturday
By Shawna Khalafi
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:32 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Gray News) - Thirty-four-year-old Jessica Rosalie Rhodes was one of two women found dead in Nevada’s Valley of Fire State Park after going missing from a hiking trip on July 22.

The temperature in the park that day reached a high of approximately 113 degrees.

“It could’ve happened to any of us, doesn’t matter how good of shape you’re in, how prepared you are,” said Julie Johnston, Jessica Rhodes’ friend and owner of Camp Rhino, where she regularly exercised. “Nobody really knows what actually happened, but nobody could’ve been in better shape or more prepared to do something like that.”

Jessica Rhodes and 29-year-old Diana Matienzo Rivera were found separated, one on the trails and the other in a canyon. They were first reported missing by another group of hikers.

Her mother, Josephine Rhodes, said she believes her daughter was trying to help her friend.

“They were trying to get back, but they just didn’t make it and she didn’t want to leave her friend down there, so she tried to help her friend,” Josephine Rhodes said. “And that’s just the type of child she is.”

Jessica Rhodes was found dead in Valley of Fire State Park, officials say.
Jessica Rhodes was found dead in Valley of Fire State Park, officials say.(FOX5)

Family remembered Jessica Rhodes for her strength, smile and selflessness.

“Jessica, as a child, everybody is going to tell you, was always smiling. I don’t care what it is, she was always smiling,” Jessica Rhodes’ mother said.

Jessica Rhodes was a certified nursing assistant at Summerlin Hospital and in school to become a nurse. She was also a fitness enthusiast who competed and won often.

She even won a medal for her work as a first responder during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Taking care of people, that’s what she loved to do,” Hannah Ariolae, Jessica Rhodes’ sister, said. “Her patients and stuff, she’d go above and beyond for them.”

Rhodes’ siblings, mother and her fitness family in Las Vegas are now remembering her for her adventurous spirit, and they want to encourage others to embrace the joys of life like she did.

“She just loved life. So when she went on the trail there, that’s what she liked to do,” Josephine Rhodes said.

