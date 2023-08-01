27-year-old Salina man drowns at Kanopolis Lake

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 27-year-old Salina man drowned Saturday afternoon at Kanopolis State Lake in Ellsworth County.

The report of the submersion came in just before 4 p.m. Several agencies responded, including the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism, the McPherson Fire Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

On Sunday, a body identified as that of Gabriel Tristen Mora was recovered.

The drowning remains under investigation.

