27-year-old Salina man drowns at Kanopolis Lake

Generic drowning picture
Generic drowning picture(https://new.mgnonline.com/)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 27-year-old Salina man drowned Saturday afternoon at Kanopolis State Lake in Ellsworth County.

The report of the submersion came in just before 4 p.m. Several agencies responded, including the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism, the McPherson Fire Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

On Sunday, a body identified as that of Gabriel Tristen Mora was recovered.

The drowning remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A dog stolen two years ago was reunited with his rightful owner at the Kansas Humane Society.
WATCH: Dog stolen nearly 2 years ago reunited with owner at Kansas Humane Society
Lifelong Chiefs fan, Jessica Tangen (far left in the gray top), Riverside Missouri, passed away...
Riverside Mo woman dies while attending the Chiefs training camp
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
generic
U.S. Marshals arrest semi driver accused of stealing pickup after deadly crash in W. Kansas
Mountain biking
Out There With 12 Sports: Opportunities aplenty for cyclists in Kansas

Latest News

Candidates for Wichita mayor
Which 2 will move on?: Political expert breaks down crowded Wichita mayoral race
The area near Central and Hillside could change in zoning from residential to a general office...
Renters react to potential rezoning of Sleepy Hollow neighborhood
early voting in Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County Election Office, voters prepare for primary
A dog stolen two years ago was reunited with his rightful owner at the Kansas Humane Society.
WATCH: Dog stolen nearly 2 years ago reunited with owner at Kansas Humane Society