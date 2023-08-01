27-year-old Salina man drowns at Kanopolis Lake
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 27-year-old Salina man drowned Saturday afternoon at Kanopolis State Lake in Ellsworth County.
The report of the submersion came in just before 4 p.m. Several agencies responded, including the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism, the McPherson Fire Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol.
On Sunday, a body identified as that of Gabriel Tristen Mora was recovered.
The drowning remains under investigation.
