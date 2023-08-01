Car drives into Derby Medical Center

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 10:25 a.m.: Dispatch said there are no medical patients in the incident.

A car has driven into Derby Medical Center at 1101 N. Rock Road.

Dispatch confirmed the incident, but there is no immediate word on injuries.

We are awaiting more details and we have a crew headed to the scene.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com