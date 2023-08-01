Car drives into Derby Medical Center

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 10:25 a.m.: Dispatch said there are no medical patients in the incident.

A car has driven into Derby Medical Center at 1101 N. Rock Road.

Dispatch confirmed the incident, but there is no immediate word on injuries.

We are awaiting more details and we have a crew headed to the scene.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

