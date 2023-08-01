Jayhawk lineman suspended following threats made at Anderson complex

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Jayhawk Football team took to the practice field for the first day of fall camp, one offensive lineman was missing from the lineup.

University of Kansas Football Coach Lance Liepold announced in a news conference on Tuesday, Aug. 1, that offensive lineman Joseph Krause, 21, has been suspended.

The move follows an incident in July which Krause has since been charged for. On Monday, July 24, Krause allegedly made threats at the Anderson Family Football Complex which caused an evacuation. He was charged with aggravated criminal threat - cause terror, evacuation or disruption.

A preliminary hearing in Krause’s case has been set for 9 a.m. on Aug. 9 in Douglas Co. District Court.

Liepold declined any further comments about the incident. The Jayhawks are set to take on their first opponent, Missouri State, at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1.

To watch the full news conference, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.