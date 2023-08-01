Kansas City trades closer Scott Barlow to San Diego

Kansas City Royals pitcher Scott Barlow reacts to the team's 5-4 win over the Arizona...
Kansas City Royals pitcher Scott Barlow reacts to the team's 5-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks during a baseball game Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Matt Henderson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced tonight that they have acquired minor league right-handed pitchers Henry Williams and Jesus Rios from the Padres for right hander Scott Barlow. The Royals Major League Reserve List is now at 38.

Williams, 21, has recorded 40 strikeouts in 42.1 innings (8.5 K/9) across 12 starts this season with Class-A Lake Elsinore. He was selected in the 3rd round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft out of Duke University. He will be assigned to Class-A Columbia.

Rios, 21, has made 16 relief appearances this season with San Diego’s Dominican Summer League teams, going 6-3 with 2 saves. He was signed as an international free agent in January out of Mexico. He will be assigned to Royals Blue in the Dominican Summer League

Barlow, 30, was 2-4 with a 5.35 ERA (23 ER in 38.2 IP) and a team-best 13 saves in 31 appearances with the Royals this season. He was selected by the Dodgers in the 6th round of the 2011 Draft and was signed as a free agent by Kansas City, before making his Major League debut in 2018. Barlow has spent his entire big league career with the Royals, going 20-16 with a 3.39 ERA and 361 strikeouts in 302.2 innings, including a career-high 24 saves in 2022.

