Locally-owned Senseney Music selling to Missouri music dealer

Image showing music
Image showing music(MGN Online)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After 45 years of supporting music education in the Wichita community, Senseney Music, a locally-owned business will sell to Palen Music Center. Sensney calls its new owner “a well-established Missouri-based company, with over 60 years in business.”

The sale of the Wichita music store follows the recent death of Lori Supine, an industry leader and Senseney’s president of 15 years.

“Lori was a dear friend and industry colleague for many years,” said Eric Matzat, President of Palen Music. “Our hearts go out to her family and the entire Senseney Music team during this difficult time. It is a privilege and honor to carry on the legacy of Lori Supinie and Denny Senseney.”

Senseney Music opened its doors in 1978 to assist with instrument selection, music lessons, print music, and it has an on-site service department. The Senseney Music’s Rent to Learn program is expected to continue through the completion of the sale on November 1, 2023.

