Location for Wichita State/KU Wichita biomedical campus approved

Concept art of Wichita biomedical campus.
Concept art of Wichita biomedical campus.(Wichita State University)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council approved a plan Tuesday that will move forward a project between Wichita State University and the University of Kansas to build a 471,000-square-foot health sciences center in the heart of downtown Wichita.

Council members agreed to sell or lease two tracts of land – at 214 S. Topeka (where the Wichita Transit Center, set to move to Delano, is currently located) and a parking lot at the southeast corner of Broadway and William. With $205 million of the necessary $300 million raised for the project, construction on the Wichita Biomedical Campus is expected to start in early 2024 and be completed some time in 2026.

The campus will combine WSU’s College of Health Professions, WSU Tech’s Health Professions program and Wichita campuses of KU School of Medicine and KU School of Pharmacy into one location. There will be shared spaces for advanced laboratories, clinical research and technology.

Initially, about 3,000 students and 200 faculty and staff will be housed at the center, with opportunities for growth in existing and new programs. The Wichita Biomedical Campus will be one of the largest investments ever in downtown Wichita.

