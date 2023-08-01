Maize police looking for 13-year-old runaway
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Maize Police Department is attempting to locate 13-year-old Frankie Leanne Everett.
She was last seen in West Wichita at 11 a.m. Sunday. Frankie is approximately 5 feet tall and 100 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have seen Frankie or know her whereabouts, please call 9-1-1.
