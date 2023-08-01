Maize police looking for 13-year-old runaway

Frankie Everett.
Frankie Everett.(Maize Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Maize Police Department is attempting to locate 13-year-old Frankie Leanne Everett.

She was last seen in West Wichita at 11 a.m. Sunday. Frankie is approximately 5 feet tall and 100 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Frankie or know her whereabouts, please call 9-1-1.

