Maize police looking for 13-year-old runaway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Maize Police Department is attempting to locate 13-year-old Frankie Leanne Everett.

She was last seen in West Wichita at 11 a.m. Sunday. Frankie is approximately 5 feet tall and 100 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Frankie or know her whereabouts, please call 9-1-1.

