Primary Election Day 2023

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s Primary Election Day in Sedgwick County. One of the biggest races in the primary is for the Wichita mayor. Nine candidates will be narrowed down to two who will move on to the November general election.

Other races in Sedgwick County that we’re watching include Wichita City Council District 4 with five candidates and a Wichita School Board At Large seat, also with five candidates. In each race, the top two candidates will advance to the general election.

Wichita City Council District 4

Bentley Blubaugh

Dalton Glasscock

Alan R. Oliver

Judy Pierce

USD 259 Wichita School Board At Large

Jacob A. Bakk

Harlan E Bascombe

Jesse Borosky

Brent T. Davis

Melody McCray-Miller

Cheney School Board

Eight of the 13 candidates running for the Cheney School Board will advance to the general election in November. From there, the top 4 will be elected.

Stacy DeVore Patrick Lynch Dylan Rosenhagen Willie Swartz LaTanya Graf Troy Presley Aaron Rust Matt Voth Matthew Haukap Taylor Woo Robertson Mike Satterlee Cherielle Young Deanna Williams

Park City Sales Tax

Park City residents are voting on a sales tax referendum. If approved, the sales tax will increase by 1%, similar to most cities in Sedgwick County. Prescription drugs, food for homebound residents, and medical devices are exempt from the sales tax. City leaders have said the sales tax increase will fund various improvements around the city and be paid in large part by visitors to Park City.

Mail-in ballots

Remember, if you have an advance mail-in ballot, it must be postmarked by the close of polls on August 1 and received by the election office no later than Friday, August 4, to be counted. To make sure your mail-in ballot is received, you can drop it off at any polling place, which closes at 7, or any secure ballot drop box.

