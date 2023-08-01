Report: More than 3 dozen Missouri, Kansas hospitals at risk of closing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new report shows hundreds of hospitals, including more than three dozen in Missouri and Kansas, are at risk of closing in the coming years.

The Center for Healthcare Quality & Payment Reform determined that more than 600, or 30%, of hospitals in rural communities face the grim possibility because of serious financial issues. It did not list the names of the hospitals mentioned in the report.

The report lists 29 rural hospitals in Kansas and 8 rural hospitals in Missouri at “immediate risk” of closing. The report lists two reasons behind the issue.

Inadequate Revenues to Cover Expenses: Hospitals lost money providing patient services for multiple years. The report warns the hospitals that fall into this category are unlikely to receive funding from other sources to cover the losses now that federal COVID-19 funding is no longer available.

Low Financial Reserves: Hospitals either owe more than their assets, or net assets they do have will not offset losses for more than three years.

Kansas

New York and Connecticut are the only states in the country with more rural hospitals at immediate risk of closing according to the Center for Healthcare Quality & Payment Reform study. As many as 29 rural hospitals across the state, or 28%, of hospitals fall into the “Immediate Risk” of closing category. New York stands at 22 hospitals, or 43% of rural hospitals, and Connecticut has one rural hospital, or 33%, at risk of immediate closing.

The ranking shows nine Kansas rural hospitals have closed since 2005, and a total of 60 rural hospitals are at risk of closing in the coming years.

Even more concerning is that 83% of the hospitals in the state are operating with a loss on services.

Missouri

Missouri’s outlook isn’t as severe as Kansas, but it’s still concerning, according to the Center for Healthcare Quality & Payment Reform.

The Show-Me State has 19 rural hospitals that are at risk of closing, according to the report. Ten rural hospitals have already closed across the state over the past 18 years.

According to the report, Missouri has eight hospitals at immediate risk of closing, or 14% of the state’s rural hospitals.

When it comes to funding, 53% of the state’s rural hospitals are operating with losses on services.

Insurance Issue

The Center for Healthcare Quality & Payment Reform says private insurance is a large reason behind the problem.

According to the center’s report, hospitals do lose money on uninsured and Medicaid patients, but those aren’t the biggest funding issues the hospitals face.

The study shows private insurance plans are paying hospitals less than what it costs for the hospitals to provide services for patients. ON the flipside, rural hospitals that are not at risk of closing make profits on patient services. They also receive payments from private insurance that cover costs and also offset some of the hospitals’ losses.

Suggested Changes

The Center for Healthcare Quality & Payment Reform suggests changes that require health insurance payments cover the cost of services in rural communities that are often higher than the cost of services at large hospitals.

Rural hospitals should not be forced to eliminate inpatient care in order to receive higher payments for other services, as is required under the federal “Rural Emergency Hospital” program. This would make it harder for rural residents, particularly the elderly, to receive prompt, high-quality care when they are ill.

The organization says increasing payment to prevent at-risk hospitals from closing would cost about $4 billion a year. While that sounds like a hefty cost, it is about a 1% increase in total national healthcare spending, according to the report.

The report warns that costs would likely increase much more than $4 billion if hospitals close, because reduced access to preventive care and timely treatment would cause residents of the communities without hospitals to be sicker and need more services in the future.

