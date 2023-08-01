Royals send P Ryan Yarbrough to Dodgers

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough delivers during the third inning of a...
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)(Nick Cammett | AP)
By Matt Henderson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced tonight that they have acquired minor league infielder Devin Mann and outfielder Derlin Figueroa (dair-leen fig-uh-ROH-uh) from the Los Angeles Dodgers for left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough.

Mann, 26, has appeared in 89 games for the Dodgers Triple-A affiliate, slashing .307/.402/.541 (101-for-329, .943 OPS) with 33 doubles, 14 home runs and 50 walks. Over parts of five minor league seasons, he has batted .270 (454-for-1683) with 115 doubles, 65 home runs, 288 RBI in 485 games. Mann will report to Triple-A Omaha.

A right-handed hitter and thrower, he was originally selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 5th round of the 2018 Draft out of the University of Louisville (Ky.) and is ranked as the No. 29 prospect in the Dodgers system via MLB Pipeline.

Figueroa, who turns 20 on Sept. 7, is a left-handed hitting, right-handed throwing outfielder who has played in 31 games for the Arizona Complex League Dodgers, posting a .748 OPS with 16 runs scored, 4 doubles, 3 home runs, 21 RBI and 19 walks in 113 plate appearances. In parts of three professional seasons, he has slashed .233/.355/.379 (86-for-93) with 27 extra-base hits.

The outfielder was signed by the Dodgers as an international free agent on Feb. 1, 2021 out of Santo Domingo, D.R. He will report to the Arizona Complex League Royals.

Yarbrough, 31, pitched to a 4-5 record in his first season as a Royal, posting a 4.24 ERA (24 ER in 51.0 IP) across 14 games (7 starts) with 29 strikeouts to just 9 walks. In July, he went 3-1 with a 2.19 ERA (6 ER in 24.2 IP) with 15 strikeouts and 2 walks allowed (0.7 BB/9) in 4 starts.

