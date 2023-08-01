Sedgwick County Election Office, voters prepare for primary

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday is primary election day as voters decide who moves on to November’s general election in several key local races, including the race for Wichita mayor, an at-large seat on the Wichita school board and the next councilmember to represent Wichita’s fourth district.

Early voting in this year’s primary resulted in a 5.9% turnout rate, between advanced mail-in ballots and in-person voting. Through Monday afternoon, the Sedgwick County Election Office reported receiving more than 8,000 ballots with about 7,300 people voting early in-person.

Looking ahead to more extreme heat Tuesday and an afternoon high of 105 forecast for Wichita, Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Laura Rainwater said lines should be short enough that voters won’t have to wait for extended time outside. She does recommend getting out early to vote, before the heat of the day.

“The process is pretty quick,” Rainwater said. “You will be in and out in under three minutes. There’s not much preparation when you only have to or three races on the ballot.”

Polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.

If you’re unsure where to vote, you can find your polling site here: https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/voterview.

