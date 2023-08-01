Storms over northwest Kansas tonight, extreme heat Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that extreme heat will continue for a few more days.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected over northwest Kansas this evening and early tonight. Some of the storms could be severe with strong wind gusts and isolated hail.

It will be a warm start to the day Wednesday with morning low temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs will range from 100 to 105 degrees for most of the state. Southwest winds will be gusty over south central and eastern Kansas.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible across the state Wednesday evening and into the night.

Very hot weather will continue on Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the mid 90s to near 100. More storms will be possible over western and northern Kansas during this time.

A cold front will move into the state this weekend, bringing another chance of thunderstorms to much of the state late Saturday and into Saturday night.

Behind the front, heat relief will finally arrive with highs returning to the 80s on Sunday and into the start of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 78

Tomorrow: A few morning clouds, then mostly sunny. Breezy and very hot. Wind: SW 15-25; gusty. High: 104

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and storms. Wind: SW 5-15. Low: 77

Thu: High: 100 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 99 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 96 Low: 73 Mostly sunny; chance of evening and overnight storms.

Sun: High: 89 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 87 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 87 Low: 66 Partly cloudy.

