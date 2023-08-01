Weather Alert today – Dangerous heat through Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for more extreme heat. An expected high of 106 degrees in Wichita this afternoon would make it the hottest day of the year so far, and if we make it to 108 degrees, it would be the hottest day in the city since 2012!

Today and Wednesday are weather alert days. Actual temperatures around 105 degrees will feel like 110 degrees, and possibly hotter in spots. Prolonged outdoor exposure during the afternoon increases the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. If you must be outside during the peak heating hours, please stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade.

While temperatures will remain close to the century mark on Thursday and Friday, we will see more clouds and storm chances, especially over northern and central Kansas. Those conditions should keep us below weather alert criteria.

A strong cold will sweep across Kansas late Saturday into the night. Showers and storms will accompany the cold front, and behind it temperatures will tumble into the 80s, or several degrees below average for early August.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and very hot. Wind: SW 10-20. High: 106.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 78.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and very hot. Wind: SW 15-25; gusty. High: 104.

Thu: Low: 76. High: 100. Mostly sunny and hot.

Fri: Low: 75. High: 101. Increasing clouds; isolated overnight storms.

Sat: Low: 74. High: 95. Mostly sunny; evening/overnight storms likely.

Sun: Low: 68. High: 86. Partly cloudy and cooler.

Mon: Low: 63. High: 88. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com