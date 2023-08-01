Wichita City Council votes against rezoning residential neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council at its meeting Tuesday voted against rezoning a residential neighborhood, a change that would’ve impacted 14 properties near Central and Hillside, forcing out renters.

The city council voted unanimously, 7-0 to rezone the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood from residential to a general office area. The plan called for construction of medical officers and followed approval from the Wichita Sedgwick County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission in June.

Learning that plans called for demolishing 14 homes in the neighborhood was a shock for Sleepy Hollow resident Anna Murray who spoke with 12 News ahead of the council’s vote Tuesday.

“Numb, kinda numb. Because you don’t know if you’re gonna stay or if you’re gonna go,” she said. “I have half my house packed up already and I don’t even know, ‘am I staying or am I leaving?’”

The area near Central and Hillside could change in zoning from residential to a general office area.

Clarity came for her Tuesday with the city council’s “no” vote on the rezoning plan.

Wichita City Councilmember Brandon Johnson said he didn’t hear support on the plan from anyone in the community with whom he spoke.

“Very robust conversation about this. I think the point was made that we do need specialists here in the City of Wichita, especially the ones we were talking about, but unfortunately not the cost of 15 homes in that area, and that’s one thing the district advisory board mentioned,” Johnson said.

The rezoning proposal can be brought back to the city council in 2024.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com