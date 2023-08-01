Workers Across Wichita Dealing with Extreme Temperatures

With triple digit temperatures local companies are trying to keep their workers safe.
Keeter Roofing works in high temperatures.
Keeter Roofing works in high temperatures.(Cale Chapman)
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Everyone is feeling the heat and with temperatures looking to set the record for the hottest day of the year in Wichita many are still out working. The heat is something that challenges FedEx driver Dewade Black.

“Every day, every day I feel like heat exhaustion,” said Black, “like today I started off late and now I am all up in the heat, we try to start before the sun comes out, before the heat starts blazing on us.”

He is doing everything he can to stay cool and says he is thankful for help from those he delivers packages to.

“People do, some businesses help out by giving us water bottles giving us little snacks to keep our energy up and going throughout the day,” said Black.

At worksites across the city, the heat and sun can be especially brutal on those working outside. Andale Ready Mix mixer driver Wesley Dosdall says he is fighting the heat.

“Well, we’re definitely making sure we’re drinking some water,” said Dosdall, “if we’ve got a minute going inside and taking a break for a minute between loads if we can.”

Keeter Roofing Owner, Daryn Keeter, says has his roofing crews taking extra precautions in the hot weather.

“We’re taking many, many breaks, lots of water, just taking our time to be safe and we’re stopping early, stopping shortly after lunch,” said Keeter.

Keeter Roofing even uses heat gear to handle hot materials.

“As the heat starts to rise now, throughout the day the material will get hot to the touch,” said Keeter, “so we have rubber coated gloves to help protect them.”

Dosdall advises anyone working outside to get help if they begin to feel ill.

“In some extremes you might even need to go see a medical professional just to make sure because like I said heat stroke it’s not good,” said Dosdall.

