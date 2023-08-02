6-year-old Wichita boy finishes in top 100 of national mullet competition

A 6-year-old Wichita boy made it to the second round of a national mullet competition where he finished in the top 100 out of 1,000 entries.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Augie Munoz, who goes by “Big Augie,” calls his blond mullet “Lightning.” He said his dream is to break the world record having the longest mullet at the youngest age. Augie’s father, Santiago Munoz, said the Wichita boy first grew out his mullet when he was 3 years old. It’s a hairstyle he’s stuck with. It started with some humor and turned into serious business.

“It was kind of an ongoing joke. My dad gave me a mullet when I was younger, my Uncle Robert had one, and so I kind of always wanted to give my son a mullet,” Santiago said. “When we started, it was like a fad kind of thing and then it just turned into something serious. About two years later, we were growing it (and) we realized it was really long, so just kinda kept letting it grow and grow and grow, and like four years later, this is where we’re at, about 20 inches now.”

Although he didn’t reach the final rounds of the national competition, Augie said he’s going to keep growing out his mullet. He and his father indicated he and “Lightning’ will compete again.

