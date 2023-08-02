Central Plains voters say ‘no’ to dissolving district

Central Plains school district office
Central Plains school district office(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Voters in Central Plains, USD 112, voted not to dissolve the school district. The ballot question followed a decision to close Wilson Junior/Senior High School.

In January, the school board in the Central Plains district voted to close Wilson’s junior and senior high school, citing financial issues. A petition filed in Ellsworth County to disorganize the school district set wheels in motion for voters to make that call.

The Central Plains school district covers 11 communities and has 107 full-time employees.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A dog stolen two years ago was reunited with his rightful owner at the Kansas Humane Society.
WATCH: Dog stolen nearly 2 years ago reunited with owner at Kansas Humane Society
Police Crime scene
Car drives into Derby Medical Center
Lifelong Chiefs fan, Jessica Tangen (far left in the gray top), Riverside Missouri, passed away...
Riverside Mo woman dies while attending the Chiefs training camp
Candidates for Wichita mayor
Which 2 will move on?: Political expert breaks down crowded Wichita mayoral race
Patient in bed
Report: More than 3 dozen Missouri, Kansas hospitals at risk of closing

Latest News

Lily Wu and Brandon Whipple emerge from the primary election for Wichita mayor.
Whipple, Wu moving on in Wichita mayoral race, Sedgwick County voter turnout exceeds 15%
As of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, more than 15 percent of voters had turned out of the Aug. 1 election.
Voters turnout for primary races in Sedgwick County
Campaign 2023
Primary Election Day 2023
Campaign 2023
Sedgwick County voters turnout for primary election day