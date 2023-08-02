Central Plains voters say ‘no’ to dissolving district

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Voters in Central Plains, USD 112, voted not to dissolve the school district. The ballot question followed a decision to close Wilson Junior/Senior High School.

In January, the school board in the Central Plains district voted to close Wilson’s junior and senior high school, citing financial issues. A petition filed in Ellsworth County to disorganize the school district set wheels in motion for voters to make that call.

The Central Plains school district covers 11 communities and has 107 full-time employees.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com